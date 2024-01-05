31 antisemitic hate crimes were recorded in New York City during the month of December 2023 according to the NYPD, the New York Jewish Week reported.

This represents an increase of nearly double the number of anti-Jewish hate crimes recorded a year earlier in December 2022, when 14 antisemitic crimes were recorded. However, it represents a significant decrease from the 69 anti-Jewish hate crimes recorded in November 2023 and the 62 recorded in October in the immediate aftermath of the Hamas massacre of October 7.

According to the report, this may signal that the wave of antisemitic hate crimes that began with the Hamas massacre may be beginning to subside.

Anti-Jewish hate crimes continue to make up the majority of the 59 hate crimes recorded in New York City in December. The next most targeted group was the LGBTQ community which suffered 11 hate crimes. Four anti-Muslim hate crimes were recorded.

Jewish groups warned that many antisemitic incidents go unreported.

One kosher restaurant in Manhattan was targeted twice in a matter of days by anti-Israel activists who attempted to vandalize the US-Israeli flag hung by the restaurant and assaulted employees. The first attacker was dubbed the "soup Nazi" on social media after she threw a container of soup at one of the restaurant's employees.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, Anti-Semitic incidents have risen 337% in the US following the October 7 massacre.