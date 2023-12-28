At least 26 protesters were arrested during an anti-Israel demonstration that blocked a road to John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday, police said, according to The New York Post.

The protest began around 11:00 a.m. local time, when about five cars abruptly stopped on the Van Wyck Expressway in front of an Israeli flag flying near the Queens airport’s Terminal 4.

Some protesters got out of their vehicles and unfurled a banner saying “Right to return home” and “Divest from genocide.”

Videos posted to social media later showed as many as 40 people with their hands linked blocking traffic on the highway and on a service road, forcing travelers to walk to their terminals in the rain with their luggage.

The protesters could be seen chanting “From the river to the sea” and “Free, free Palestine” as they waved Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flags.

The demonstration continued for about a half-hour as more Port Authority cops arrived, with the officers eventually springing into action and handcuffing the protesters who continued to chant.

As demonstrators were led away, others broke up their chain, allowing cars and buses to once again pass through.

The protesters, meanwhile, were seen with their hands cuffed behind their backs sitting on the sidewalk before they were placed inside an MTA bus.

At least 26 people were taken into custody and later released with desk appearance tickets, police sources said, according to The New York Post.

Around the same time as the New York protest, a major thoroughfare leading to the Los Angeles airport was shut down by another group of pro-Palestinian Arab protesters, who dragged traffic cones, trash bins, scooters and debris into the lanes, The Associated Press reported.

In a statement, the Los Angeles Police Department accused protesters of throwing a police officer to the ground and "attacking uninvolved passersby in their vehicles".

The group appeared to flee when police arrived, though the Los Angeles Police Department said traffic around the airport remained impacted roughly two hours after the demonstration was declared unlawful.

Anti-Israel protests have been on the uptick since the start of Israel’s war against Hamas on October 7.

In late November, pro-Palestinian Arab protesters halted traffic in New York City by descending at the foot of the Manhattan Bridge and demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Earlier this month, pro-Palestinian Arab protesters marched through New York City, making stops at major transportation hubs and disrupting traffic along the way.

Two weeks ago in Los Angeles, 75 people were arrested after dozens of protesters calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war brought traffic to a halt on the 110 Freeway.