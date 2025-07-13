As witnessed by Cindy Grosz, Award-Winning Jewish Educator, “The Jewess Patriot” and leader/advocate for many Trump/Republican/Jewish leading organizations.

Last week, the largest teachers union in the U.S., the National Education Association, ended its relationship with the Anti-Defamation League due to the ADL's support for Israel. Its non-binding resolution calls to stop using materials on the Holocaust and Jew hatred by the organization, once considered the antisemitism watchdog.

This decision, however, did not occur in a vacuum. It comes amid a long time surge in antisemitic incidents targeting Jewish students across American schools in which the ADL did not do its job.

Read the published commentary, including this from JNS:

"Under [Jonathan] Greenblatt, the ADL adopted a strategy of ideological weaponization: labeling mainstream conservatives and pro-Israel leaders as extremists if they dared praise friendly Republicans—or, worse, chastise hostile Democrats—while redefining antisemitism to provide cover for progressive politics, partnering with the very forces that enable and spread anti-Jewish hatred and enmity towards Israel."

This is factually correct but it did not start with Greenblatt. Under previous ADL head, Abe Foxman, I have proof that the Anti Defamation League betrayed Jewish educators, turning a “blind eye” to antisemitism in public schools.

In December 2005, two attorneys, Joel Levy and Jamie Rubin, sat in an EEOC step 3 fact-finding conference and witnessed union-supported staff members interrogated about the racist and antisemitic words and actions in failing schools in District 29 in Queens, NY.

The case, 160-2005-02337, is one I initiated after I witnessed the differential treatment of Jewish staff in comparison to others, white staff in comparison to others and “questionable” activity showing lack of professionalism from supervisors.

Among the complaints were the proven facts that Jewish teachers were harassed for using personal days for religious purposes when others took their personal time to practice their religious beliefs, the obvious inaccuracies in curriculum, hiring discrimination and tenure issues for Jewish staff as well as the prejudice in contractual observations for performance ratings.

ADL attorneys took notes, commented to me and did nothing. They faced the dilemma of confronting Randi Weingarten, their board member, then United Federation of Teachers President.

They heard testimony about the fact that I was questioned about hosting a Bar Mitzvah in Israel, taking off Jewish holidays, wearing attire similar to yeshiva staff attire, misinformation about Jews and staffing practices. They heard a principal lie about notification of permission to take days off and a principal actually push me to teach wrong facts.

Twenty years have passed since then:

The principal in question was arrested in 2006 for defrauding the NYC Housing Authority.

Both the principal and Assistant Principal were connected to a nonprofit organization that was housed in the school building that made headlines when its leader was arrested for grand larceny, forgery and falsifying business records.

The assistant principal who testified was removed, after a gun incident, to another school in the neighborhood.

The superintendent who defended them was arrested in 2017 for sexual abuse and forcible touching.

In 2021, parents of District 29, mobilized against the NYC Department of Education to publicly demand answers to the failures in the school within the district.

In 2010, Cindy Grosz (the writer of this article) filed a lawsuit against the questioned administrators and others for retaliation against her. Her case is still pending.

Thousands of Jewish staff have been the targets of discrimination, few have survived the attacks and many had to retire or leave involuntarily through an expensive, legal arbitration hearing biased against them.

The ADL did not come to their aid.