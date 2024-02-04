National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir strongly criticized the Biden Administration's approach to the war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization and claimed that America's policies would improve if former President Donald Trump is reelected in November during an interview with the Wall Street Journal today (Sunday).

“Instead of giving us his full backing, Biden is busy with giving humanitarian aid and fuel [to Gaza], which goes to Hamas,” Ben-Gvir stated.

He added, “If Trump was in power, the U.S. conduct would be completely different.”

According to Ben-Gvir, the solution to the humanitarian problems in the Gaza Strip is to "encourage Gazans to voluntarily emigrate to places around the world,” calling this “the real humanitarian” act.

When asked if he is considering bringing down the current Netanyahu government, the Otzma Yehudit chairman said that he is in no rush to take an action that could likely lead to the formation of a left-wing government led by National Unity party chairman Minister Benny Gantz or Opposition leader Yair Lapid.

Ben-Gvir reiterated his opposition to any deal to free the 136 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza which would also include the release of thousands of terrorists from Israeli prisons.

He said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “is at a crossroads, and he has to choose in what direction he’ll go.”