Knesset member Zvi Sukkot (Religious Zionism) received a severe threatening letter at his home in Yitzhar on Monday, which also included unidentified material.

In the letter, direct threats were directed at MK Sukkot and his family, demanding that he take action to bring down the government. The letter was signed by people who identify themselves as the "Israeli Avengers Organization."

The document included demands such as voting against the government in every discussion in the plenum or in Knesset committees, including in favor of the release of the hostages, against the head of the Shin Bet, against the dismissal of the attorney general, and against the law on haredi draft evasion.

The letter reads, among other things: "We will locate one of your family members, from any extended family of coalition members, and harm him without detection, or harm to your spouse or one of your children or grandchildren."

In the end, it was noted that "this is not an empty threat, we will harm you or one of your innocent family members in the future."

Sukkot responded: "The phenomenon of threats against coalition members has been going on for a year and a half, and the time has come for the Shin Bet to use its full force to stop it. It is inconceivable that an anonymous group would intimidate elected officials in order to force a change in the democratic process, while the security forces stand by. If someone is hurt, the Shin Bet will not be able to say, 'Our hands did not spill this blood.'"