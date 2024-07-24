National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Wednesday spoke at a Knesset conference on the matter of "Bringing Israel back to the Temple Mount," stating that the State of Israel will yet rule the Mount.

"Whoever rules the Temple Mount rules the Land of Israel," Ben Gvir said. "With G-d's help, we will yet rule the Temple Mount. We need to strengthen ourselves yet more. I believe that there will be better days will yet come."

He added, "We pray on the Temple Mount. I am the diplomatic echelon, and we allow Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount."

"Jews are still discriminated against on the Temple Mount. I had an argument with the Prime Minister when they closed the [Temple] Mount at the end of Ramadan. We should not close the [Temple] Mount for even one minute. The police arrested me in the past when I shouted, 'Am Israel chai,' on the Mount. This is ours, and that is how it should be. On my watch, Jews will not be discriminated against on the Temple Mount."

The Prime Minister's Office responded: "Israel's policy of maintaining the status-quo on the Temple Mount has not changed and will not change."