Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet Monday with National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir after the latter threatened to leave the government if US President Joe Biden's prisoner swap-ceasefire deal is pushed forward.

Sources close to Netanyahu say that the meeting aims to assuage Ben Gvir's fears, and that Netanyahu will present Ben Gvir with a draft of the deal.

The Prime Minister's Office sent a message to Ben Gvir stating that the draft does not contain a section regarding a general end to the fighting, and that the agreement will be worded in a way which gives Israel some victories.

Biden presented his proposal on Friday.

On Saturday night, Ben Gvir responded: "The deal as its details were publicized - means an end of the war and compromising on defeating Hamas. This is a reckless deal, which would grant a victory to terror and present a security threat to the State of Israel. Agreeing to such a deal is not a complete victory, but a complete defeat. We will not allow the end of the war without the complete elimination of Hamas."

"If the Prime Minister implements this reckless deal under the conditions published today, which mean both the end of the war and giving up on defeating Hamas, Otzma Yehudit will bring down the government," he promised.