Defense Minister Israel Katz today (Tuesday) outlined his vision for the day after the war in the Gaza Strip.

"We need the IDF to be around and inside Gaza — to protect the communities that could be attacked again, to protect the soldiers, and to prevent arms smuggling and rearmament. These are our objectives, and we are acting on them. Now, what will happen there afterward? In order for Hamas to be ineffective, the IDF must have the ability — like in Judea and Samaria — to operate securely anywhere in Gaza. We ourselves must be responsible for security," Katz said during a visit to the Tel Hashomer enlistment office, where he met with new recruits joining the Artillery Corps and Air Defense Command.

He added: "The goal is to defeat Hamas — its military and civil arms will not determine what happens in Gaza. I’m confident we will accomplish this mission."

"It’s not an easy mission because we have the hostages, and all our activity is also connected to this — to ensuring protection and the need to rescue them. Any maneuver we need — even a deal with such enemies, to rescue ten more or others who are no longer alive — we will pursue while safeguarding our security," he concluded.