National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit party, has the widest support among coalition voters to lead the Right on the day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu steps down.

According to a new poll conducted by Lazar Research for the Maariv newspaper, 24% of coalition voters would like to see Ben Gvir lead the bloc, followed by 14% who support Yossi Cohen and 11% who support Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

The poll also showed that if elections were held today, the National Unity camp would win 24 Knesset seats, while Likud would win 20.

The poll showed that Yisrael Beytenu would be in third place, with 14 Knesset seats, while Yesh Atid would come in fourth, with 13 Knesset seats.

Otzma Yehudit would win 10 Knesset seats, followed by the "Democrats" and Sephardic-haredi Shas with nine seats each. Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism would win seven seats.

The Arab parties - Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am (United Arab List) would win five seats each, while Religious Zionism would win four seats.

All told, the current coalition parties would win 50 Knesset seats, while the opposition parties would win 60, and the Arab parties 10.

A united right-wing party, if one were formed by Yisrael Beytenu leader MK Avigdor Liberman, former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, and former MK Gideon Sa'ar, would win 27 Knesset seats.

In such a scenario, the Likud would win 18 seats, while National Unity would win 16, and Yesh Atid 12. Shas and Otzma Yehudit would win nine seats each, the "Democrats" would win eight, UTJ seven.

In that situation, the Arab parties would win five seats each, with Religious Zionism receiving four seats.

Thirty-four percent of the poll's respondents also believe that Bennett should lead the united right-wing party, with Liberman following far behind him with just 11% support.

Asked who should be prime minister, 43% said National Unity's MK Benny Gantz is most appropriate for the opposition, leading Netanyahu by 5%. However, Bennett received 48% support, and when pitted against him, Netanyahu won just 35% support.