National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) has requested that the Israel Prisons Service transfer Duma suspect Amiram Ben Uliel from solitary confinement to the religious wing at the Ayalon Prison for the duration of the Simchat Torah holiday.

Ben Uliel was convicted of the murder of three members of the Dawabsha family, including a baby, in an arson attack in Duma in 2015. Supporters of Ben Uliel maintain that he is innocent and point to the fact that his confession was obtained through torture. He has spent the majority of the years since the murders in solitary confinement, leading to a campaign to improve his prison conditions.

Sources close to Ben Gvir said, "Since taking office as National Security Minister, Ben Gvir has worked to create equality among the prisoners. That is the policy he gives the Prisons Service. As well, he is working to improve the conditions of Amiram Ben Uliel as much as possible."

Source close to Ben Gvir also noted that since he took office, Ben Uliel has spent everyholiday at the religious wing, and not in solitary confinement.