תיעוד מהחיסול האווירי דובר צה"ל

The IDF and ISA (Shin Bet) announced the killing of the Islamic Jihad Chief of Operational Staff in the Northern Gaza Strip, a senior operative of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization

Mamdouh Lolo served as the assistant and confidant of the leaders of Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in the northern Gaza Strip. In addition, he was in contact with senior officials in the terrorist organization’s headquarters abroad. He was killed in a strike by an IDF aircraft, under the direction of the IDF Military Intelligence Directorate with the ISA.

Lolo was a senior figure in the Islamic Jihad who planned and directed many terrorist attacks from the Gaza Strip against Israeli civilians and soldiers, the IDF and ISA stated.