Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the criticism from Minister Betzalel Smotrich regarding the plan to occupy Gaza.

"I greatly appreciate and respect Betzalel but I don’t always agree with him and he doesn’t always agree with me. I outlined all the reservations that were raised during the war, mainly from the Left. There were also reservations from the Right and people who left the government."

"I think in hindsight - every decision I made was right and justified and led to results. I am not sure there are any real disagreements between me and Betzalel on this matter," said Netanyahu in an interview with Sharon Gal on i24news.

The Prime Minister clarified that he instructed the security system to shorten the time for the occupation of Gaza and noted that he does not intend to agree to partial deals anymore. "As part of the discussion about our conditions, the release of all hostages, both the living and the dead alike, we are at a stage of one deal - we are not going back."

"I think you heard President Trump say what I also said: I think that that is behind us. We tried, we made all sorts of attempts, we went a certain distance, but it turned out that they were just leading us astray and in any case will leave many hostages in their hands, both living and dead."

"We want them all, I want them all, both the living and the dead, and that's what we are pursuing, and I'm not saying that I won't be willing to negotiate on this; I want to return everyone as part of the conclusion of the war on our terms," said Netanyahu.