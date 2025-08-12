Israeli security officials have accused Hamas of conducting a deliberate campaign to portray a false narrative of widespread hunger in the Gaza Strip, aimed at damaging Israel’s international image and achieving political objectives.

According to a recent assessment, a substantial gap was found between the number of malnutrition-related deaths reported by Hamas's Ministry of Health and the actual confirmed cases with identifiable information. Until June 2025, 66 such deaths were reported during the conflict. However, in July alone, over 133 cases were announced — most without accompanying details, deviating from earlier practices.

For example, Hamas reported 18 malnutrition-related deaths on July 19, followed by another 15 on July 22. However, independent analysis of communication networks and social media found only isolated and verifiable instances.

Further examination of the named cases suggested that many of the individuals had severe preexisting health conditions unrelated to nutritional status. Some had even received medical care in Israel prior to the current conflict.

One such case is Abdullah Al-Hani Muhammad Abu Zarqa, a 4-year-old child with a rare genetic disorder causing vitamin deficiency and bone issues — a condition affecting several of his family members. He had received medical treatment in Jerusalem in the months before the war.

In another instance, 27-year-old Karem Khaled Mustafa al-Jamal, whose death Hamas attributed to malnutrition, reportedly suffered from muscular degeneration and partial paralysis that impaired his ability to swallow — a long-standing medical condition not caused by food scarcity.

Israel concluded that there is no evidence of widespread malnutrition in Gaza and accused Hamas of using individual cases to support a misleading narrative.

"The assessment conducted alongside medical professionals found no signs of a broad malnutrition crisis in Gaza," the statement read. "Hamas is cynically exploiting tragic cases and imagery as part of a disinformation campaign intended to create international pressure and tarnish Israel’s reputation."

The statement added that the IDF, through the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), remains committed to enhancing humanitarian efforts in Gaza in coordination with international partners, while rejecting allegations of widespread hunger in the region.

The child's medical background and his request to leave for medical treatment Photo: COGAT