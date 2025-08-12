A newly released report from the Health Ministry’s Medical Division reveals the severe physical and psychological toll endured by hostages who were held in Gaza, painting a stark picture of the dangers still facing those who remain in captivity.

According to the report, violence began at the moment of abduction, with many victims suffering gunshot wounds, injuries from shrapnel, beatings by local residents, repeated mob attacks, and extended restraint that in some cases led to loss of sensation in the fingers.

Survivors described being held in cramped, pitch-dark tunnels, sometimes six people confined to a space of just two square meters. Conditions included deliberate starvation, with some receiving only one meager meal a day consisting of pita bread or rice, spoiled food infested with insects, polluted water, and as little as one shower every few months. Poor hygiene contributed to widespread skin infections and recurring illnesses.

Many hostages were left with untreated injuries, including bullet wounds and broken bones. Some now suffer from permanent nerve damage, chronic pain, tinnitus, respiratory problems, and musculoskeletal disorders. Medical assessments after their release uncovered severe nutritional deficiencies, particularly in vitamins C, D, and K, along with reduced muscle mass, weakened bone density, and a heightened risk of future fractures.

The report also details psychological abuse that was both widespread and systematic. Survivors endured prolonged isolation, sometimes for over a year, alongside constant threats from weapons, sexual harassment, deprivation of basic needs, and ongoing humiliation. As a result, many now struggle with post-traumatic stress, anxiety, depression, survivor’s guilt, and difficulty reintegrating into daily life.

The Health Ministry emphasized that the conditions described constitute grave violations of international law and reflect a policy of deliberate abuse. It warned that every additional day in captivity poses a growing risk of irreversible damage or death. The ministry concluded that the safe and immediate release of all remaining hostages is essential for their physical and psychological recovery.