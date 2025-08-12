תיעוד המחבלים שפעלו בחסות סמל מזויף של ארגון בינלאומי צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF announced that in a targeted airstrike last week, five armed terrorists were eliminated while near a vehicle marked with the emblem of the international humanitarian aid organization “World Central Kitchen” (WCK), despite having no affiliation with the organization, and while posing a threat to Israeli troops.

The military stated that the terrorists deliberately affixed the emblem and wore yellow vests in an attempt to conceal their activity and avoid being targeted, cynically exploiting the status and trust afforded to aid organizations.

Representatives from COGAT’s Gaza District Coordination and Liaison Office verified the information with the WCK organization, which confirmed that the vehicle seen in the Gaza Strip bearing the organization’s emblem had no connection to its operations.

In recent days, the vehicle was identified in the Deir al-Balah area, with several armed terrorists nearby that posed a threat to the troops located in the area. In response, an Israeli Air Force aircraft eliminated the terrorists.

"Hamas and other terrorist organizations exploit the humanitarian effort to advance terrorist objectives at the expense of the welfare of the population in Gaza. The IDF, through COGAT, will continue to work in cooperation with international aid organizations to prevent their exploitation for terrorist purposes," the IDF stated.