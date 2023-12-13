A senior official from Yemen's Houthis on Tuesday warned cargo ships in the Red Sea to avoid traveling toward “occupied Palestinian territories”, Reuters reported.

In addition to avoid heading toward “Palestinian territories”, ships that pass Yemen should keep radios turned on, and quickly respond to Houthi attempts at communication, Mohamed Ali al-Houthi, head of Yemen's Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, said in a message on the X social media platform.

Al-Houthi also warned cargo ships against "falsifying their identity" or raising flags different from the country belonging to cargo ship owner, according to Reuters.

The post came hours after the Houthis launched a land-based cruise missile towards a Norwegian commercial tanker vessel.

The attack on the motor transport STRINDA took place about 60 nautical miles north of Bab al-Mandab Strait, US officials said, adding that US Navy destroyer Mason was on scene and rendering aid.

The Houthis on Tuesday acknowledged being responsible for the attack, saying they hit the tanker because it was delivering crude oil to an Israeli terminal and after its crew ignored all warnings.

Monday’s incident occurred two days after Yemen's Houthi rebels threatened to attack any vessels heading to Israeli ports unless food and medicine were allowed into the Gaza Strip.

In a statement posted on social media, the Houthis said they "will prevent the passage of ships heading to the Zionist entity" if humanitarian aid is not allowed into Hamas-ruled Gaza.

"We warn all ships and companies against dealing with Israeli ports," the Houthi statement said.

The Iranian-backed Houthis have upped their attacks since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7.

Several weeks ago, the Houthis hijacked a ship in the Red Sea which they claimed was an “Israeli cargo ship”, but it was later clarified that the ship is under British ownership, is managed by a Japanese company, and had no Israeli citizens on board.

Later, another vessel, the Liberian-flagged Central Park, was intercepted by unknown attackers before being released under the help of the US Navy.

The Houthis have also fired missiles at Israel several times since the start of the war against Hamas.