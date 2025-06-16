The IDF announced Monday morning that a missile launched toward Israel from Yemen did not enter Israeli territory and fell outside the country’s borders, likely in an open area.

The statement came after an earlier detection of a missile launch toward Israel, which triggered alerts in several areas across the south.

Sirens were heard in cities including Be’er Sheva, Dimona, Arad, Yeruham, and Rahat.

On Saturday night, the Israeli Air Force struck Houthi terror targets in Sanaa, Yemen. A political source stated that Houthi Chief of Staff Mohammad Abd al-Karim al-Ghamari was targeted in the strike and was reportedly injured. The IDF said it remains unclear whether he was eliminated.

The strike targeted a meeting of senior members of the terror organization, and it is being investigated whether Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi was also present.

While the Houthis have not actively aided Iran during the attacks on Iranian soil, their leadership has recently declared support for Iran. Senior Houthi figure Nasser al-Din Amer posted on social media platform X: “Amid the chaos, Yemeni missiles arrive to say that Gaza is not alone and we will not allow the Zionists’ arrogance and violations to go unanswered.”