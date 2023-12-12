Britain's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said overnight Monday it had received a report of an incident affecting a vessel in the vicinity of Bab al-Mandab, west of port Mokha in Yemen.

According to the agency, a fire erupted onboard following the incident, but all crew members were reported safe.

The organization also stated that the ship received instructions from a body that presented itself as the Yemeni Navy to approach and anchor in a port in Yemen.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni Armed Forces said on X they would be making "an important statement in the coming hours."

The incident comes two days after Yemen's Houthi rebels threatened to attack any vessels heading to Israeli ports unless food and medicine were allowed into the Gaza Strip.

In a statement posted on social media, the Houthis said they "will prevent the passage of ships heading to the Zionist entity" if humanitarian aid is not allowed into Hamas-ruled Gaza.

"We warn all ships and companies against dealing with Israeli ports," the Houthi statement said.

The Iranian-backed Houthis have upped their attacks since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7.

Several weeks ago, the Houthis hijacked a ship in the Red Sea which they claimed was an “Israeli cargo ship”, but it was later clarified that the ship is under British ownership, is managed by a Japanese company, and had no Israeli citizens on board.

Later, another vessel, the Liberian-flagged Central Park, was intercepted by unknown attackers before being released under the help of the US Navy.

The Houthis have also fired missiles at Israel several times since the start of the war against Hamas.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that the US has requested that Israel not respond to attacks by Houthi rebels.

According to the report, the US request is driven by concern that Israeli retaliation might spark a wider regional conflict.

The report, which cited US and other government officials, said that the US requested that Israel allow the American military to deal with the Houthis instead.