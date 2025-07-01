US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee wrote a post on X in response to the Houthi missile attack on Israel this evening.

"We thought we were done with missiles coming to Israel, but Houthis just lit one up over us in Israel. Fortunately, Israel's incredible interception system means we go to the shelter & wait until all clear. Maybe those B2 bombers need to visit Yemen!" the Ambassador stated.

Sirens were activated in Jerusalem and much of central and southern Israel in response to the missile attack at about 8:30 pm.

The missile was intercepted by the Arrow missile defense system. No injuries were reported.