The Hezbollah terrorist organization announced on Tuesday that Wednesday would be a "day of rage" to condemn a strike on a Gaza Strip hospital which was blamed on Israel.

"Let tomorrow, Wednesday, be a day of rage against the enemy," Hezbollah said in a statement quoted by AFP.

The terrorist organization described the strike as a "massacre" and a "brutal crime".

Israel had been blamed for the explosion at the Gaza hospital, which Hamas claimed killed hundreds of Gazans, but the IDF on Tuesday night officially confirmed that the IDF did not attack the hospital and that the explosion was caused by an Islamic Jihad rocket.

"Following an additional review and cross-examination of the operational and intelligence systems, it is clear that the IDF did not strike the hospital in Gaza," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in a statement.

"The hospital was hit as a result of a failed rocket launched by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization."

"The terrorist organizations within the Gaza Strip fire indiscriminately toward Israel. Since the beginning of the war, approximately 450 rockets launched toward Israel have fallen within Gaza, endangering and harming the lives of Gazan residents," the statement said.

It remains unclear how Hezbollah’s “day of rage” will be expressed, but any activity would take place during US President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

Biden's plane, Air Force One, took off on Tuesday evening from Andrews Air Force Base to Israel. On Monday night, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken officially confirmed Biden would be making a solidarity visit to Israel amid the war with Hamas.

Hezbollah has in recent days fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel. The IDF has responded by firing back and by striking Hezbollah military infrastructure in Lebanon.