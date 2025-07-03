Syrian state media on Wednesday declared that discussions regarding a peace agreement with Israel are "premature," just days after Israel expressed interest in forging a normalization accord with Damascus.

"Statements concerning signing a peace agreement with the Israeli occupation at this time are considered premature," an unidentified official source was quoted as saying by state TV.

The report further elaborated on Syria's preconditions for any future negotiations. "It is not possible to talk of the possibility of negotiations over a new agreement unless the occupation fully adheres [to] the 1974 disengagement agreement and withdraws from the areas it has penetrated," the source added.

The Syrian statement follows remarks made by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Monday, who affirmed Israel's strategic interest in expanding its "circle of peace and normalisation" to include Syria and Lebanon, while simultaneously safeguarding Israel's essential and security interests.

This diplomatic exchange unfolds amid significant shifts in the regional power landscape. These changes include the fall of long-time Syrian ruler Bashar Al-Assad in December and the weakening of his Lebanese ally, Hezbollah, following its most recent conflict with Israel.

Syria's new Islamist authorities have confirmed that indirect talks with Israel have taken place, aimed at reducing tensions between the two nations.

The London-based Arabic newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat reported this week that direct talks are currently underway between Israel and Syria, focusing on security-related issues and a gradual withdrawal of IDF forces from southern Syria.

According to the report, the discussions are being held in Jordan and include the possibility of limited security arrangements aimed at reducing tensions along Israel's northern border. Senior Syrian officials, including the country’s defense minister, are said to be participating in the talks.

However, sources close to the Syrian regime emphasize that President Ahmed al-Sharaa is not prepared to sign a peace agreement with Israel at this time. They noted that Syria’s primary demand remains a full IDF withdrawal from territories captured following the collapse of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime, along with a firm rejection of any proposal to expand the buffer zone in southern Syria.

Axios reported last month that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed interest in launching US-mediated negotiations with the new Syrian government.

According to the report, Netanyahu conveyed his interest during a recent meeting with US Envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack. The Prime Minister is aiming to reach a revised security agreement with Damascus, ultimately leading to a full peace accord. This would mark the first direct diplomatic engagement between Israel and Syria since 2011.