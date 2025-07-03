IDF troops, guided IDF and ISA intelligence, continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, IAF aircraft struck and eliminated the terrorist cell that launched rockets from the northern Gaza Strip toward Sderot and Ibim, shortly after the launch.

In the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops continue to eliminate terrorists as well as locate and dismantle terrorist infrastructure, weapons, and underground routes. Over the past day, the terrorists struck an operational tunnel shaft and several military structures used by terrorist organizations.

In addition, the Nahal Brigade began operating in the northern Gaza Strip. They struck dozens of terrorist targets in the area, and during their activity, they identified and eliminated a terrorist advancing toward them.

In southern Gaza, IDF troops located weapons, including rifles, guns, magazines, and mortars, in the area of Khan Yunis.

Moreover, the troops continue to protect the communities of the western Negev while also operating against terrorist organizations in the Rafah area. The troops dismantled dozens of terror infrastructure sites and weapons.

Over the past day, the IAF struck approximately 150 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including terrorists, underground routes, military structures, weapons, sniper posts, and additional terror infrastructure sites.

Following the strikes, IDF stressed that it "will continue to operate to remove any threat posed to Israeli civilians."

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל