The IDF announced that the initial investigation into the explosion at the Ahli Baptist Hospital in central Gaza where Hamas claims as many as 500 people were killed was caused by a Hamas rocket that was misfired and struck the hospital and not by an Israeli airstrike.

The IDF statement says that “from an analysis of the IDF’s operational systems, an enemy rocket barrage was carried out towards Israel, which passed in the vicinity of the hospital, when it was hit.”

“According to intelligence information, from several sources we have, the PIJ organization is responsible for the failed [rocket] fire that hit the hospital,” the statement added.