US President Joe Biden's plane, Air Force One, took off on Tuesday evening from Andrews Air Force Base on its way to Israel.

Moments before the President's departure, the White House announced that Biden had canceled his visit to Jordan and would only visit Israel.

The decision to call of the visit to Jordan was made after the Jordanian Foreign Ministry announced the cancellation of the summit in which Biden, King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas were supposed to hold together.

Jordan's Foreign Minister stated that the summit was canceled because "there is no point in talking about anything other than stopping the war", as he put it.

Before leaving for Israel, Biden commented on the explosion at a hospital in Gaza and sent his condolences to all those affected by the explosion.

Israel had been blamed for the explosion, which Hamas claimed killed hundreds of Gazans, but the IDF on Tuesday night officially confirmed on Tuesday night that the IDF did not attack the hospital and that the explosion was caused by an Islamic Jihad rocket.

"Following an additional review and cross-examination of the operational and intelligence systems, it is clear that the IDF did not strike the hospital in Gaza," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in a statement.

"The hospital was hit as a result of a failed rocket launched by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization."

"The terrorist organizations within the Gaza Strip fire indiscriminately toward Israel. Since the beginning of the war, approximately 450 rockets launched toward Israel have fallen within Gaza, endangering and harming the lives of Gazan residents," the statement said.