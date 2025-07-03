US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tweeted today after a meeting with a group of released hostages.

"It was my honor to meet with another group of brave released hostages from Gaza," she wrote. "The horrors they faced while in Hamas captivity are unimaginable, but their strength, and their faith in God through it all, is beyond inspiring."

She added reassurance that the USA was still trying to recover the hostages. "President Trump is working hard to end this brutal war and bring ALL of the hostages home. May God bless them."

Tzur Goldin, brother of Hadar Goldin, thanked the administration for their support.

"Thank you to the President and his incredible team for standing united in one voice demanding ALL Israeli hostages in Gaza home. Your leadership gives us hope. Let’s seize this moment to bring Hadar home, along with all the hostages," he wrote.

Tzur thanked Secretaries Rubio, Kennedy, Leavitt, Lutnick, and Bessent for their support, as well as special envoy Adam Boehler.

Hadar Goldin was killed in action in Gaza in 2014 and his body captured by Hamas. Another soldier killed in action in Gaza in the same year, Oron Shaul, was recovered a few months ago by Israeli forces.