Yeshivat Pirchei Aharon has reached out to its students and alumni, requesting their spiritual support for the recovery of a graduate of the yeshiva, Kobi Hershtel, who was injured Wednesday in battles in Gaza.

In a statement issued by the yeshiva's administration, it was written: "Dear students and alumni, we need your spiritual help. Each one is asked to dedicate a chapter of Psalms, to study Mishnah, a page of Talmud, or a chapter of the Bible — any study, even small, is significant."

The appeal is meant to strengthen prayers for the complete recovery of the wounded, Yaakov Haniel, the son of Michal Aviva Hershtel.

On Wednesday night, Israel National News - Arutz Sheva reported that a soldier who was seriously injured Wednesday in Gaza had previously returned to the battlefield after being severely injured during the Lebanon War.

His friend, Ehud Amiton, wrote online: "Please pray for Shlomo Zalman, the son of Miriam, who was seriously injured in a battle today in Gaza. For those who recognize the name, it’s because you prayed for him in October when he was seriously injured in a battle in Lebanon, and since then he has recovered and returned to his unit."

In a message to reserve soldiers, Amiton praised them as "a generation of heroes, thanks to them we continue our daily lives. As someone who they don't want in the reserves, I have great appreciation for each one of them."

Earlier, it was allowed for publication that Sgt. Yaniv Michalovitch, 19 years old from Rehovot, a tank fighter in Battalion 82 of the Golan Brigade, fell in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

The number of IDF casualties in the war has risen to 881. In the last month, 22 soldiers were killed. In the incident in which Sergeant Yaniv Michalovitch fell, a tank commander and a soldier in the Armored Corps 82nd Battalion, 7th Brigade, were severely injured.

During an additional incident, a soldier in the Egoz Unit, Commando Brigade, was severely injured during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and their families were notified.