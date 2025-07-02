Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today (Wednesday), visited the Eilat Ashkelon Pipeline Company (EAPC) facilities in Ashkelon, together with Energy Minister Eli Cohen, Minister David Amsalem and Ashkelon Mayor Tomer Glam.

The Prime Minister toured the EAPC energy installation, received a comprehensive briefing from EAPC CEO Amit Shaked and met with company management and employees, as well as senior leaders from the Israel energy sector.

Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his appreciation for all energy sector workers for their outstanding efforts during Operation Rising Lion.

The Prime Minister stated: "We are going to increase and strengthen Israel's energy capability. We have a very considerable capability. Expected revenues from gas in the coming decade will be almost NIS 300 billion. You will recall that there were arguments about this: 'This will destroy the Israeli economy.' This did not destroy the Israeli economy. It is building the Israeli economy, together with other energy horizons and installations that we are building, only part of which you will hear about later."

Netanyahu added: "I am telling you - there will be no more Hamas. There will be no more Hamastan. We are not going back to that. It's over. We will free all of our hostages."

'Really, how can one say this? These objectives are contradictory!' What nonsense. They go together. We will complete this together, contrary to what is being said. We will eliminate Hamas down to its very foundations.

Our opportunities are enormous. We are not going to miss them or lose them. We will not miss these opportunities.

One power declines - another rises. Yes, I know that somebody else thought that his power would rise, but things have changed a little. The rising power is the State of Israel, and this has not been without effort. There is a huge opportunity here, both to defeat our enemies and ensure our economic, national, international and energy future.

We will link Asia, the entire Middle East and the Arabian Peninsula, with its immense energy resources, to the West. This will happen, with the help of G-d, our friends who are here with us and you. We have much to do to ensure prosperity beyond that which we can describe. I thank you. You provided all Israel, and every factory and infrastructure in Israel with the necessary energy. And when there was damage, you took action, made repairs and we continued together. We will continue together. Together we will get it done and together we will succeed."