The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, has once again condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack by Hamas and the Islamic Jihad against Israel.

In a message he published on X, Trudeau said that "In the wake of Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israel, the world has again been reminded that antisemitism has not gone away."

Trudeau added: "Jewish communities across the country and around the world continue to face this hate every single day – and that’s something we will never accept."

Since the beginning of the war sparked by a Hamas massacre of Israelis on October 7, Canada has evacuated close to 1,200 of its citizens who were in Israel at the time.

The Canadian government has announced that it will continue to send rescue planes as long as there is demand from its citizens to leave Israel.