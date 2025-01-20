Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau praised the implementation of the first stage of a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal between Israel and the Hamas terror group, saying he is "relieved" that the first group of three Israeli hostages has returned home.

Earlier this month, Trudeau announced his decision to resign as leader of the Liberal Party and Prime Minister. However, he stressed that he will remain in his position until a new party leader is elected to lead into the coming elections.

In a social media post, Trudeau wrote, "I am relieved to hear that three hostages have been returned to Israel under the ceasefire agreement."

"But this is not the end. Hamas must release every hostage — including the body of Judih Weinstein to her family. More is needed and the ceasefire must be upheld to the fullest extent.

"And while today brings good news, I’m thinking of the families who know their loved ones will not come home, and everyone who has lost and suffered so much in this conflict."

In exchange for the three hostages, Israel freed 90 convicted terrorists - 78 to Judea and Samaria, and 12 to Jerusalem.

Of these, 69 were female terrorists, including one minor female terrorist; eight were minor male terrorists, at least two of whom were responsible for shooting attacks which left multiple victims injured; and 13 were older male terrorists convicted of incitement, identification with terror, disruption of order, and other less-severe security crimes.