Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau following the firebombing of Congregation Beth Tikvah in Montreal.

"Following the abhorrent - repeated - attack on the Beth Tikvah synagogue in Montreal, I spoke this evening with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau," Herzog wrote on X Thursday evening.

"I reiterated to him my great concern over the intolerable wave of antisemitic attacks against the Canadian Jewish community. I stressed that words would not suffice, and that firm and decisive action must be taken to bring the perpetrators to justice, to stamp out antisemitism, and to educate and legislate in order to ensure the safety and well-being of the Jewish community," he added.

Wednesday morning's attack is the second incident targeting the synagogue since Oct. 7, 2023. In November 2023, an incendiary device was used to bomb its entrance. In Wednesday's arson, the attackers shattered the Congregation's front windows and set it on fire. A blaze was also ignited at a Jewish institution across the street from the synagogue.

Trudeau wrote on X following the attack, “This vile antisemitic attack against Montreal’s Jewish community is cowardly and criminal. The [Montreal Police] is investigating the incident — and I trust the perpetrators behind this hateful act will be quickly brought to justice."