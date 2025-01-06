Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reportedly preparing to announce his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party, potentially as early as Monday, The Globe and Mail newspaper reported on Sunday.

The newspaper, citing three anonymous sources, indicated that while the exact timing of Trudeau's announcement remains uncertain, it is expected to occur before a critical national caucus meeting on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister's Office did not respond to the report. It is also remains unclear whether Trudeau intends to step down immediately or continue serving as Prime Minister until a new Liberal leader is chosen.

The report follows a recent upheaval in Trudeau’s cabinet, which saw the surprise resignation of his former Finance Minister, Chrystia Freeland, and a subsequent cabinet reshuffle which saw the appointment of Rachel Bendayan , the first Sephardi woman in Canada’s Cabinet.

Recent polls suggest that Trudeau’s Liberal Party, which he has headed since 2013, now faces an uphill battle, with a potential election by late October showing the Conservatives poised for a decisive victory.

According to one of the sources cited in Sunday’s report, Trudeau has spoken with Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc about the possibility of serving as interim leader and Prime Minister. However, this arrangement might be complicated if LeBlanc intends to pursue the party’s permanent leadership, potentially leaving the party in a precarious position as it transitions to new leadership.