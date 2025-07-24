US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced this evening (Thursday) that the American delegation to the ceasefire talks in Doha would be returning to the US following the "disappointing" response from the Hamas terrorist organization to the latest ceasefire proposal.

"We have decided to bring our team home from Doha for consultations after the latest response from Hamas, which clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza," Witkoff stated.

"While the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith. We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza," he said.

"It is a shame that Hamas has acted in this selfish way. We are resolute in seeking an end to this conflict and a permanent peace in Gaza.

Earlier, the Israeli government announced that its delegation would also be returning from Doha after receiving the Hamas response.

The Prime Minister's Office stated: "In light of the response Hamas delivered this morning, it has been decided to recall the negotiating team to Israel for further consultations.

The PMO added: "We appreciate the efforts of the mediators from Qatar and Egypt, as well as the efforts of envoy Steve Witkoff to achieve a breakthrough in the talks."

According to Axios reporter Barak Ravid, citing a senior Israeli official and a source familiar with the details, Hamas is demanding the release of 200 terrorists serving life sentences for killing Israelis and another 2,000 Palestinian Arabs who were detained in Gaza after October 7 in return for the release of 10 living hostages.