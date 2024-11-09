Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned a pogrom against Israeli and Jewish soccer fans in Amsterdam, calling the reports "horrifying."

In a post on X, Trudeau wrote, "The news out of Amsterdam last night is horrifying. This is a dark moment for our world — and one we have seen before."

"My heart goes out to the victims, and the entire Jewish community today. Canada condemns this disgusting antisemitism."

Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) tweeted, "The largest Muslim advocacy organization in Canada issues a statement blaming Jews for provoking the horrific violence against themselves that took place last night in Amsterdam."

"It is clear that this was a premeditated attack by Arabs. There is nothing that provoked or justified it, other than the simple act of Jewish existence.

"For the NCCM (National Council of Canadian Muslims - ed.) to share this deplorable take on the events is to fan the flames of violence here in Canada within its own community."

In a separate tweet, CIJA warned: "This is the disturbing reality of Jewish life in 2024. And if nothing is done to address the scourge of antisemitism targeting our community, it won't be long before Amsterdam becomes Montreal or Toronto following one of the usual weekly pro-terror demonstrations."