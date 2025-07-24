Deputy Minister Almog Cohen (Otzma Yehudit) is calling for the anti-government "Brothers in Arms" protest group to be outlawed after one of its activists was arrested for allegedly planning to assassinate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Cohen mentioned a series of incidents that the organization was involved in, and claimed that its operations threaten the country's stability.

According to the Deputy Minister, "In the past, the organization promoted mass insubordination and even engaged in violence, bullying, and intimidation—using military practices and techniques, as well as the illegal use of lethal and dangerous weapons, to harm symbols of authority and civilians.”

He added: "The 'Brothers in Arms' organization, which grew malicious infrastructure such as this, and terrorized the citizens of Israel and even engaged in guerrilla operations to topple the government, can not function in a state that wishes to live."

Cohen concluded: "The series of events, when you connect the dots, causes deep concern. I will fight with all my might for them to be declared a terror organization."