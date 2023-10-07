Sirens sounded Saturday morning in Israeli cities and towns throughout the Jerusalem area, central Israel, and southern Israel, prompting the IDF to declare "Operation Swords of Iron."

Multiple civilians reported hearing loud explosions in their immediate vicinity; as of 7:30p.m. on Saturday, at least 3,000 rockets had been fired towards Israeli civilians.

Just after 8:00p.m., air raid sirens were activated in Ness Ziona, Rehovot, Herzliya, and various other communities. Less than ten minutes later, a second barrage was fired towards Ramat Gan, Kfar Chabad, Yavne, Rishon Lezion, Tel Aviv, and other areas. Magen David Adom reported hits and injuries in Yavne, Givatayim, Bat Yam, Beit Dagan, Tel Aviv, and Rishon Lezion.

Two people were seriously injured by one of the barrages on central Israel. At the same time, a building in Bat Yam was reported hit by the barrage; no one was injured, but damage was caused.

Following this, the IDF reported that it is striking a number of targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza.

Just after 9:00p.m. sirens sounded in Rishon Lezion, Beit Dagan, Holon, Ganot, and Mishmar Hashiva.

The barrages were fired as Jews around Israel celebrated the Simchat Torah holiday, and in many cases disrupted the holiday prayer services.

Parallel to the rocket attacks, dozens - perhaps hundreds - of terrorists infiltrated multiple Israeli communities, overtaking Israeli towns on the Gaza border and murdering Jews in nearby cities as well. Initial reports were that these attacks left at least 100 Israelis dead; an 10:10 p.m. update raised the number of dead to 250.

Israel's Health Ministry reported that 1,104 injured Israelis have been evacuated to hospitals. Of these, 17 are in critical condition, 200 are in serious condition, 226 are in moderate condition, 451 suffered only light injuries, 11 suffered shock, and 142 are being evaluated.

A government meeting was interrupted by the rocket fire on Tel Aviv, but resumed following the barrage. It has since concluded.

Just after 10:00p.m., bulldozers began demolishing the police station in Sderot, while a terrorist was holding out inside

Upon the conclusion of the Sabbath and the Simchat Torah holiday, it was reported that a shootout is taking place in a home in Ofakim, where hostages are being held and a terrorist is threatening to set off a grenade which would kill the residents of the home.

Approximately 50 residents of Kibbutz Be'eri were taken hostages and held by terrorists in the town's cafeteria. At the same time, shootouts took place in Kfar Aza and Sderot. Some of the terrorists were eliminated, and some of the terrorists were arrestd and brought to the Netivot police station.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that over 100 Israelis have been killed since Saturday morning, and 1,100 Israelis have been injured. Among the dead is Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council Chairman Ofir Liebstein, as well as the Sderot fire station chief and a firefighter.

Israel Railways is operating, in coordination with the IDF and Transportation Ministry, special trains for IDF soldiers, traveling north to south, from 5:00p.m. and according to demand. The railway also said that, "Operations at the Ofakim, Netivot, and Sderot stations will not be resumed until further notice."

US President Joe BIden spoke with Jordan's King Abdullah following his conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.