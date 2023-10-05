The IDF is operating this morning (Thursday) in the Tulkarem "refugee" camp. According to Palestinian reports, explosive devices were activated against the Israeli forces, and firefights have broken out.

Earlier in the morning, the Palestinian Authority security apparatus arrested senior Islamic Jihad operative Nazir Nasser after they raided his home in the town near Tulkarem.

In Nablus, severe clashes broke out between Palestinian terrorists and IDF soldiers who were protecting Jewish worshipers at Joseph's tomb.

The Palestinians burned tires and threw firebombs and explosives at the soldiers and IDF bulldozers that were operating in the area. The IDF responded using riot dispersal means.