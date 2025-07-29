The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that today (Tuesday), in accordance with the directives from the political echelon and as part of the cooperation between Israel, the UAE, Jordan and Egypt, the IDF, led by COGAT, is continuing the series of actions aimed at improving the humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip.

Over the past few hours, 52 aid packages, containing food for the residents of both the southern and northern Gaza Strip, were airdropped.

"The IDF will continue to work in order to improve the humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip, along with the international community, while refuting the false claims of deliberate starvation in Gaza," the military stated.

Yesterday, the IDF announced that 20 aid packages had been airdropped into Gaza.

The IDF published footage earlier on Tuesday showing Hamas terrorists looting humanitarian aid in Gaza amid debunked claims of a deliberate starvation campaign in Gaza.

In the footage filmed on July 25, 2025, armed Hamas terrorists are seen violently looting humanitarian aid that had been transferred into the Gaza Strip, preventing it from reaching the civilian population of Gaza.

According to the IDF, contrary to Hamas’ false claims that the individuals in the video are security personnel, they are in fact Hamas terrorists who arrived to seize the aid from Gaza’s residents.

"Even when aid is delivered into Gaza - Hamas loots it for its own use, blatantly disregarding the needs of the population," the IDF stated.

"This footage is further evidence that Hamas is the primary obstacle to the delivery of humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip," it added.