Golani Brigade combat team forces, operating under the command of Division 36, have been active in recent days in the Khan Yunis area of the Gaza Strip.

During the operation, conducted in coordination with Yamam fighters, a tunnel was discovered measuring one kilometer in length and approximately 15 meters deep.

Inside the tunnel were weapons belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization, including explosives, Kalashnikov rifles, and RPG missiles. The tunnel was partially destroyed, and IDF forces documented the findings uncovered inside it.

In addition to locating the tunnel, the forces destroyed many terror infrastructures, including military buildings, weapons caches, observation posts, and launch sites that were used to attack IDF forces. Dozens of terrorists were eliminated during the operation.

The IDF stated that the Southern Command forces continue to operate in the Gaza Strip against terrorist organizations, with the goal of protecting the security of Israeli civilians.