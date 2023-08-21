Los Angeles police are investigating a series of burglaries in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of the city in which thieves appeared to have targeted several kosher restaurants, ABC7 reported on Sunday.

The crimes happened early Saturday morning in the 9300 - 9400 block of W Pico Boulevard, according to the report.

The Los Angeles Police Department said five restaurants were burglarized, including one that was set to have its grand opening on Monday.

Police said thieves smashed the restaurants' windows and some cash registers were taken.

The restaurants that were targeted were Nagila Pizza, Fisherman's Bowl, Shanghai Diamond Garden, SushiKo, and Shalom Grill, according to ABC7.

The suspects were described as men wearing dark clothing, but it is unclear how many were involved.

In January, a kosher ice cream shop in the Westwood neighborhood of Los Angeles was vandalized. The shop had five out of its seven windows shattered beyond repair. Its cash register, containing around $200, was also stolen.

In June of last year, an Israeli restaurant in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles had its door vandalized with a swastika.

In February, two Jewish men were shot as they were leaving synagogues in Los Angeles. A month later, the suspect pleaded not guilty in federal court to hate crime charges.