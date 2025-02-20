Rabbi Pini Dunner, senior Rabbi of the Jewish community in Beverly Hills, led another phase this week in the growing protest against Qatari presence in Los Angeles - this time outside the luxurious estate of Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani (HBJ), former Prime Minister of Qatar, in the Bel Air neighborhood.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the lavish estate, calling for the return of the hostages and carrying signs reading: "A Terrorist Financier Lives Here," and, "HBJ - Go Back to Qatar."

"Bin Jassim brought Hamas to Doha and funded them with $30 million monthly in Gaza. He is personally responsible for the October 7th massacre," declared Rabbi Dunner during the protest. "How is it possible that after all this, he lives in a luxurious mansion in Bel Air, Los Angeles?"

"Qatar pretends to be a mediator, the 'honest broker' of the Middle East," added Rabbi Dunner. "But you know what they really are? They are financiers and supporters of terrorism. All they care about is sowing destruction and chaos in the world and then pretending to solve it."

The protest is a direct continuation of a demonstration held about two weeks ago outside the Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills, which is also Qatari-owned. Protest organizers emphasize that while Qatar portrays itself as a key player in ceasefire negotiations and hostage release efforts, it is in fact one of the largest funders of global terrorism and responsible for spreading radical Islam and encouraging instability and violence in the Middle East and the West. Foreign donations originating from Qatar have played a central role in spreading anti-Semitic and anti-American propaganda at US universities, which erupted on campuses following the October 7th events.