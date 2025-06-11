Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared a local emergency and imposed a stringent curfew for downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, citing a "tipping point" after 23 businesses were looted.

The curfew, set from 8:00 p.m. Tuesday until 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, aims "to stop the vandalism, to stop the looting," according to Mayor Bass, who was quoted by The Associated Press.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell affirmed the curfew as "a necessary measure to protect lives and safeguard property following several consecutive days of growing unrest throughout the city."

The measure applies to a specific one-square-mile section of downtown, excluding residents, the homeless, credentialed media, and public safety officials. McDonnell noted "unlawful and dangerous behavior" had been escalating since Saturday.

Adding to the city's volatile climate, National Guard troops began protecting US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents during arrests in Los Angeles. This marks an expansion of their duties from merely protecting federal property to securing federal officers on "daily enforcement operations." This move places troops closer to direct law enforcement actions, aligning with President Donald Trump’s promises for an immigration crackdown.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has vehemently opposed this federal deployment, filing an emergency request to block the Trump administration’s use of the National Guard and Marines for immigration raids. Newsom argued it would only heighten tensions and promote civil unrest.

President Trump, who ordered thousands of National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles, stated from the Oval Office, "If there’s an insurrection, I would certainly invoke it. We’ll see," later calling protesters "animals" and "a foreign enemy."

The protests , sparked Friday by federal immigration raids, initially led to freeway blockades and car fires, met by police with tear gas and rubber bullets. While demonstrations have since become largely peaceful, authorities report over 100 arrests, predominantly for failing to disperse, alongside charges for looting, vandalism, and assault. Seven police officers were reported injured.

Both Mayor Bass and Governor Newsom assert that the federal military presence, which arrived without local coordination, undermines public safety and presents a "significant logistical and operational challenge" for the police, who say they do not need the additional help.