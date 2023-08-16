Abed al-Latif al-Qanoa, a Hamas spokesperson, praised the terrorists who opened fire towards IDF soldiers near Shechem (Nablus).

In his words, al-Qanoa praised "the heroes of the fight, who fought the invasion of Shechem by the Zionist occupation, and held a gunfight with the invading forces."

IDF forces securing Joseph's Tomb inn Shechem were met with blocked roads and burning tires, alongside gunfire and firebombs which were hurled at the troops. According to the Red Crescent, one Palestinian Authority Arab was critically injured from IDF fire.

The Hamas spokesperson noted that the Arabs' fighting in Shechem sent a message of "boldness and demonstrating the readiness of our [Palestinian] nation to fight with the occupation and to battle its aggression."

"The Zionist occupation's invasion into the cities and [refugee] camps will not weaken our [Palestinian] nation and will not stop the growing wave of opposition, but will increase our nation's determination to continue this blessed revolution," he said.

During an operation by the IDF and Border Police in the Balata area of Shechem and not far from Joseph's Tomb, an explosives laboratory containing seven ready-to-use explosive devices was destroyed.

During the activity, the forces detonated an explosive device that was placed on the entrance road to the camp and was ready for use.

Earlier on Tuesday night, terrorists opened fire from a passing vehicle at a military post in Shechem.