Red Alert sirens were activated this evening (Wednesday) in several areas in the southern part of the country, following a missile launch from Yemen towards Israel.

The main area where sirens were activated was the Dead Sea region, including Ein Bokek, Masada, Ein Tamar, Neve Zohar, and Neot HaKikar. Simultaneously, a siren was also activated in Kfar HaNokdim in the southern Negev.

The IDF stated, "The IDF identified a missile launched from Yemen towards Israel, defense systems are working to intercept the threat. Follow Home Front Command instructions".

Shortly afterward, the IDF confirmed that the missile was intercepted.

The last launch from Yemen towards Israel occurred on Thursday last week, shortly before 05:15 in the morning.

The IDF spokesperson then updated that the Air Force intercepted a missile launched from Yemen. Alerts were activated in the Jerusalem area according to policy.