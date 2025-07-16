תיעוד: חיסול חוליית המחבלים שירתה לעבר הכוחות צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that following the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF troops continue their operational activity against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

In the northern Gaza Strip, during operational activity, terrorists fired an anti-tank missile at a tank; no IDF injuries were reported. Within minutes, the troops struck and eliminated the terrorists.

In addition, IDF troops dismantled the site from which rockets were fired to toward the communities near the Gaza Strip on Monday, and also eliminated terrorists who operated to plant explosives in the area.

Over the past day, the IAF struck over 120 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including terrorist cells, military structures, weapons storage facilities, underground infrastructure, and additional terror infrastructure sites.

"The IDF is operating in order to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel," the military stated.