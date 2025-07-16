The IDF on Wednesday identified dozens of suspects attempting to infiltrate Israeli territory from the area of Hader in Syria.

IDF and Israeli Border Police forces are operating to prevent the infiltration and disperse the gathering.

Simultaneously, several Israeli civilians crossed the border fence into Syrian territory in the area of Majdal Shams. IDF troops are currently operating to safely return the civilians who crossed the border.

"The IDF emphasizes that this is a serious incident constituting a criminal offense and endangers the public and IDF troops," a statement read. "The troops continue to monitor developments and remain prepared both in defense and offense for various scenarios."

Earlier on Wednesday, the IDF confirmed: "A short while ago, the IDF struck the entrance of the Syrian regime's military headquarters in the area of Damascus in Syria."

"The IDF continues to monitor developments and the regime's actions against Druze civilians in southern Syria. In accordance with directives from the political echelon, the IDF is striking in the area and remains prepared for various scenarios."

Shortly afterwards, the IDF said that it would reinforce its forces near the Syrian border, following a situational assessment.

"Ongoing situational assessments are being conducted to determine the necessary force deployments required to complete operational missions in various arenas," the IDF explained. "The IDF will continue to operate, both in defense and offense, to ensure the security of Israeli civilians."