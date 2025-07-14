National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Monday slammed the proposal to establish a humanitarian city in Gaza, claiming on his X account that the announcement is intended to divert public attention from the negotiations for a ceasefire deal with Hamas.

According to Ben Gvir, "The argument over the creation of a 'humanitarian city' is largely a political spin designed to cover up the brewing deal."

He also added that the humanitarian city would not be part of "deal of surrender" which Israel is negotiating with the Hamas terror group and under which the IDF is expected to withdraw from areas of Gaza which were seized during the fighting.

"This humanitarian city will certainly not be part of the surrender deal being negotiated with Hamas, under which the IDF will withdraw from terrorist lands conquered with the blood of our soldiers, hundreds of murderous terrorists will be freed, and Hamas will be given oxygen and additional time to rebuild its capabilities."

"Political spins are not a substitute for a complete victory," Ben Gvir stressed.

During a Sunday night Cabinet discussion led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, security officials presented a detailed timeline for the establishment of the "humanitarian city," which is expected to cost tens of billions.

According to reports by Galei Tzahal, the construction of the city is expected to take more than a year, with estimates suggesting that the process could take even longer, contrary to previous reports that expected it to be completed within just six months.

It was also reported that during the discussion, a heated debate developed between the political and military echelons. Netanyahu and several ministers called for accelerating the establishment of the humanitarian city, demanding a significant reduction in the timeline.

Netanyahu conveyed the message that he wishes to lead to a ceasefire agreement and a deal with the relevant parties, but noted that fighting could resume if necessary after the ceasefire if operational conditions require it.