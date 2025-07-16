תיעוד מהתקיפות דובר צה"ל

Sheikh Yosef Jarboua, a representative of the spiritual leadership of the Druze in Syria, confirmed that a ceasefire agreement has been reached between the Syrian regime and the Druze forces in the As-Suwayda province in southern Syria.

According to him, the agreement includes the integration of the province within the Syrian state. The Syrian Ministry of the Interior announced that regime forces have already started setting up checkpoints at the entrances to the city in an attempt to restore full control of the area by the Syrian state.

The ceasefire agreement comes after days of violent clashes, during which, according to reports, 248 people were killed. At the peak of the conflict, forces loyal to Ahmad al-Sharaa, also known as al-Julani, entered the city of As-Suwayda for the first time since the collapse of Assad’s rule in the area.

In the past 24 hours, disturbing footage was released showing al-Julani's fighters humiliating Druze sheikhs and citizens who were captured. In the footage, "fighters" are seen forcing Druze sheikhs to shave their mustaches, while mocking and publicly humiliating them.

Reports from the ground indicate that Syrian regime forces have reasserted control over the city by firing at civilians, raiding homes, and deploying tanks in the city center.

In response to these events, the Israeli Air Force attacked several Syrian regime targets. According to local reports, senior commanders were killed in the airstrikes. Additionally, the Syrian regime's General Staff headquarters in Damascus and the presidential palace were also attacked.

According to the IDF statement, the fighting is managed from the General Staff headquarters in Damascus, and regime forces have been sent to the As-Suwayda area.

