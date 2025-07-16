הרמטכ"ל בגבול סוריה דובר צה"ל

IDF Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir on Wednesday evening held a situational assessment at the "Nafah" Base in the Golan Heights.

Participating in the assessment were Deputy Chief of the General Staff MG Tamir Yadai; Commander of the Northern Command MG Ori Gordin; Head of the Intelligence Directorate MG Shlomi Binder; Head of the Operations Directorate MG Itzik Cohen; Commander of the 210th Division BG Yair Peli; and other commanders.

Following the Chief of the General Staff's directive to expand efforts in the sector, members of the General Staff Forum conducted a field tour and held discussions with the commanders.

"We are acting with determination to prevent hostile elements from establishing a presence beyond the border, to protect the citizens of the State of Israel, and to prevent the harming of Druze civilians," Zamir began.

"We will not allow southern Syria to become a terror stronghold. We will not rely on anyone else, we will defend the communities along the border. There is no room for disorder near the border fence."

He continued: "Since yesterday, the IDF has been striking targets of the Syrian regime, most of them in the As Suwayda area, and in recent hours - also in Damascus. I appeal to you - our brothers, members of the Druze community, I am aware of your pain. Nevertheless, uphold the law and preserve your lives. We are committed to you and your security and are doing everything possible to support you. I have ordered a further reinforcement of intelligence and strike capabilities in order to increase the pace of strikes and halt the assaults against the Druze in Syria as needed."

"The commanders and soldiers are acting with responsibility, restraint, and sound judgment, facing a community that is important to us, while maintaining security. We are preparing for a significant reinforcement of defensive forces in the Golan Heights with a clear goal: to prevent any threat to the security of Israeli citizens and to protect, as much as possible, members of the Druze community in danger in Syria.".