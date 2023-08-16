Terrorists opened fire from a passing vehicle at a military post in Shechem (Nablus) overnight Tuesday.

IDF soldiers who were operating at the scene opened fire at the terrorists and hit them, before arresting one of them.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, “During routine IDF activity, a number of assailants fired from a vehicle at a military post adjacent to the city of Nablus. IDF soldiers responded with live fire toward the assailants and hits were identified.”

“The soldiers apprehended one of the injured armed suspects and confiscated the M-16 rifle and vehicle that were used by the assailants. Improvised explosives, a grenade, military equipment, and over 10 shell casings were found inside the vehicle,” it added.

No IDF injuries were reported. IDF soldiers began pursuing the additional suspects.

On Monday night, during IDF counterterrorism activity in the Aqabat Jabar Camp in Jericho and the town of Ein Al Sultan, the forces apprehended two wanted suspects.

During the activity in the town of Ein Al Sultan, a violent riot was instigated, including the hurling of Molotov cocktails towards the forces, who responded with .22 caliber rounds. Hits were identified. Furthermore, during the activity in the camp, suspects fired toward the Israel Border Police, who responded with live fire. Hits were identified.

In the town of Silwad, IDF soldiers apprehended three wanted suspects, and confiscated two airsoft guns, a handgun, and an M-16 rifle. During the forces’ exit from the town, suspects hurled rocks toward them. In the town of Burqa and in the city of Hebron, three additional wanted suspects were apprehended.

During the forces’ activity in the town of Yata, suspects hurled rocks at the soldiers, who responded with riot dispersal means.

The suspects and weapons were transferred to security forces for further processing. No IDF injuries were reported.