Minister Meir Porush has instructed the expropriation of Arab properties on Hashalshelet Street in the Jewish Quarter of Jerusalem's Old City, in accordance with the expropriation map established after the Six Day War.

The decision, made by the Israel Land Authority following the liberation of the Old City in 1967, called for the expropriation of all properties in the Jewish Quarter, which were then transferred to the management of the Jewish Quarter Rehabilitation and Development Company.

Since then, the company has managed the properties, rehabilitated them, and developed the area as a Jewish historical site. However, the expropriation of Hashalshelet Street, although part of the original plan, was not implemented.

In his directive, Minister Porush wrote: “This is a street of strategic and historical importance, for which it is required that we assert our sovereignty and implement ownership of these properties. I believe that implementing this ownership will in the long term bring added security for the residents and visitors of the Jewish Quarter.”

He also noted that the directive was issued under the authority of Government Decision No. 60, which defines his responsibility for matters pertaining to the Jewish Quarter Rehabilitation and Development Company in the Old City.

“Given that this is a matter of clear policy,” he added, “I instruct you to act accordingly and implement the expropriation decision for Hashalshelet Street, in line with the expropriation map and all applicable laws.”

Concluding his letter, he wrote: “I hope that we will all merit to witness the fulfillment of the verse: ‘And I will rebuild Jerusalem and have mercy on her’ (Zechariah 1:16). Blessings for Jerusalem.”